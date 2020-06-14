Merge Games Unveil Lovecraftian Horrorpunk Action RPG Morbid: The Seven Acolytes

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Publisher Merge Games, in collaboration with indie developer Still Running unveil the most gruesome take yet on the isometric souls-like genre with Morbid: The Seven Acolytes.

You, the player, are the last Striver of Dibrom. Your duty, of which you have trained your entire life for, is to defeat the Seven Acolytes and free the kingdom from the heavy yoke of their terror! First premiered on the Future Games Show, Morbid: The Seven Acolytes is a brutal gothic action RPG coming this year to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC!

Morbid will have players testing their mettle with a wealth of bloodthirsty encounters and rich, absorbing lore. Challenging foes, mini-bosses, and memorable large-scale boss fights with fully orchestrated music are some of the ferocious encounters the player will experience throughout the world of Morbid.

In order to succeed across the hostile world of Mornia, players will have to master the wealth of combat and customisation options available to discover as they progress through the game. Players will be challenged to improve their character and gear through quests, perks, runes, looting and upgrades, so they can defeat the Seven Acolytes and free the kingdom!

Features Overview