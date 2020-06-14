Merge Games Unveil Lovecraftian Horrorpunk Action RPG Morbid: The Seven Acolytes

by squallsnake on June 14, 2020
Publisher Merge Games, in collaboration with indie developer Still Running unveil the most gruesome take yet on the isometric souls-like genre with Morbid: The Seven Acolytes

You, the player, are the last Striver of Dibrom. Your duty, of which you have trained your entire life for, is to defeat the Seven Acolytes and free the kingdom from the heavy yoke of their terror! First premiered on the Future Games ShowMorbid: The Seven Acolytes is a brutal gothic action RPG coming this year to Nintendo SwitchPlayStation 4Xbox One and PC!

Morbid will have players testing their mettle with a wealth of bloodthirsty encounters and rich, absorbing loreChallenging foes, mini-bosses, and memorable large-scale boss fights with fully orchestrated music are some of the ferocious encounters the player will experience throughout the world of Morbid. 

In order to succeed across the hostile world of Mornia, players will have to master the wealth of combat and customisation options available to discover as they progress through the game. Players will be challenged to improve their character and gear through quests, perks, runes, looting and upgrades, so they can defeat the Seven Acolytes and free the kingdom!

Features Overview

  • Experience epic, brutal boss encounters and explore a diverse array of environments 
  • Perk levelling system with multiple ways to build your character
  • Deep, immersive lore with NPC’s to meet throughout the world
  • Over 25 Unique Melee Weapons, such as Swords, Axes, Maces, Spears, Two-Handers, as well several guns ranging from Pistols, Shotguns and Rifles
  • Epic fully orchestrated soundtrack comprised 18 tracks
  • Health, Stamina and Sanity management is important as you traverse the world
