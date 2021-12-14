Mega Cat bringing new NES game Trophy to Xbox

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Retrotainment Games and Mega Cat Studios are proud to unveil the product of their love affair with retro gaming and modern digital publishing: 8BitLegit! This new partnership aims to curate and publish the best new authentic retro games for fans to enjoy, not only through physical cartridges but on their favorite modern platforms as well. No new publishing venture can be complete without a brand new title and the team is here to deliver – with Trophy, the brand new 8BitLegit platformer from Gradual Games/The 6502 Collective.

“We are so excited to see retro grow so much this past year. It’s unprecedented – and there was no better timing to unveil our not-so-secret love affair with Retrotainment Games than in conjunction with the release of Trophy”, said James Deighan, Founder of Mega Cat Studios. “ Trophy strikes the right chord of high quality, authentic retro that has lasting power. This is just the beginning, and we cannot wait to announce the release schedule of games to the community”

Originally created for the NES and released on cartridge, Trophy now finds its way to the Xbox One Friday, December 17th with Pre-Orders available now. Trophy is a love letter to such iconic games as the Mega Man series and Capcom Disney titles, featuring colorful characters, vibrant backgrounds, and giant bosses. The game itself is an ode to the classic movements of running, jumping, and shooting, striving for a pure platforming experience, unhampered by excessive power-ups or useless abilities. Although the emphasis is on purity, Trophy contains advanced technical features which have rarely been used in homebrew titles.

Capture a full slate of achievements exclusive to Xbox, while taking control of the Trophy to save the peaceful robot planet Gearus 9. Stop the evil machinations of Lord Q and boost your gamer score while testing your skills in this real-retro platformer.

Features: