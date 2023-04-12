Mangavania coming to consoles end of April 2023

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Mangavania will be released on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and Microsoft Store on April 26, 2023 for $4.99.

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Store versions got -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period.

Xbox Series X|S version got -50% discount for owners of Xbox One version.

PlayStation 5 version got -50% discount for owners of PlayStation 4 version.

Join the adventure as Yuhiko, a young ninja who has gone to the underworld to find a cure for his brother. Free the lost souls to advance to the next level.

Find Spirits in secret places – they will tell you a story or give you advice.

Explore dungeons, fight monsters and meet new friends!