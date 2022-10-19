Little Kong: Jungle Fun (Switch) Review

by SquallSnake on October 19, 2022
Little Kong Jungle Fun
Little Kong: Jungle Fun (Switch) Review

Positives

Hey look, a monkey with a hat!
Low cost

Negatives

The frame skips are game breaking
Tasteless gameplay doesn’t reward the player in any way
Unresponsible controls lead to deaths that are not the player’s fault and long load times doesn’t make me want to keep playing

3.0
An auto-runner without any fun and broken with technical issues.

3.0
Little Kong: Jungle Fun is a very simple auto-runner without any replayability. Sure, there is a local high score table that monitors the top 5 scores and the stage design changes slightly with each run, but it is a mindless one-button experience marred with technical issues.

Playing as a gorilla with a bouncing hat, it is your job to run to the right, collect a bunch of fruit in to increase your score, and not touch any hazards. Unfortunately, the play control is unresponsive as going into the rolling animation takes time and you’ll often bump into a game ending ledge through no fault of the player. Jumping is also a little weird as the leap is rather restrictive, making it difficult to jump over some static objects. There is an attempt to spice up the gameplay by adding special abilities but they wind up just making the control scheme more awkward since they don’t really do anything great for the player.

The boring gameplay just isn’t any fun and there is no reward for the player. Making matters worse, there are load times and they are very long. For a game with such basic visuals and barely any animation, why is there so much loading? Further, the game stutters badly, skipping seconds at a time. For a game that demands speed and accuracy, the frame skipping is inexcusable and makes the game borderline unplayable.  

Little Kong: Jungle Fun with its budget price, technical issues, and lack of fun feels like a first semester final exam from students in a game design class. It is a solid first step and it is a working prototype but now let’s use the next semester to actually make a game out of it.

Also Try: Fledgling Heroes

Reminds Me Of: Chicken Rider

Don’t Forget About: Ninjin: Clash of Carrots

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

