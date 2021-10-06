Kissing-action game Mon Amour release date and trailer here

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Tokyo-based indie developers Onion Games (who formerly have worked on games like Moon: Remix RPG Adventure, Little King’s Story, Chulip, Rez, and even Super Mario RPG!), announced that pre-orders are now live for their insta-death kissing-action game Mon Amour!

Players can pre-order Mon Amour for Windows on Steam, here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/982350/Mon_Amour/

The game will be released October 14th, 2021 for $8.99 on Nintendo Switch and Steam.

There’s a 99% chance you’ll instantly die as soon as you press start… that’s Mon Amour!



Welcome to our pastel-colored, world of wonder, where love is… diversity! Survive the gauntlet in this pixelated land, and you may kiss your princess… and all 64 of her loyal subjects!



ONE button is all you need in this flappy kissing game!



Will your next kiss be your last? Why stop now, when it feels so good! The more you kiss, the better you get… if you can stay alive!

The Story So Far:

Three love-starved witches have spirited your princess away to the nightmare land of Babastille, along with all 64 members of her loyal royal court! Only your kiss can save them all from certain death!

Face fearsome kaiju, marvel at massive mega-windmills, and keep your cool across the volcanic fields! Feast your eyes on dancing dolphins and haunted mansions! To save all of the baron’s sweet mon-a-girls, your love must overcome all these traps and more, scattered across the terrifying terrain!

But You’re Not Alone:

As more of your rivals in love (aka your Steam and Switch friends) pay dearly with their lives in their own quest to kiss-em-all, you’ll get notifications delivered to your kingdom of where they croaked! Take heed of these death notes, and try to stay ahead of their scores, time and time again!

Love Is A Song In The Heart:

Soothe your sorry soul with the seamless stylings of improvised vocal jazz! Mon Amour features a never-ending, ever-changing stream of scat-singing as you spin your way toward true love!