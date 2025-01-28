Kirby Star Stacker (GB, 1997) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Kirby Star Stacker is a late, forgotten Gameboy puzzler that features head-to-head multiplayer over a link cable. The only way to play competitive Star Stacker is by using a link cable; there is no option to compete against AI… unless you play the Japan exclusive Super Famicom enhanced port (which is currently available on the SNES Switch Online app – Kirby no Kirakira Kizzu).
