Kalypso and Torus Games set to release new tennis title Matchpoint – Tennis Championships

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on January 18, 2022
Playstation 4
10
0
previous article
These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of January 18, 2022
next article
GBA Single-Pak Link - Pac-Man CLASSIC NES SERIES
Matchpoint Tennis Champ
Contents

Publisher Kalypso Media and Australian developer Torus Games have announced Matchpoint – Tennis Championships, a brand-new title that delivers authentic gameplay and an immersive tennis experience. Matchpoint – Tennis Championships is scheduled for release in Spring 2022 for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

An immersive announcement trailer gives a first look into the tennis simulator, which focuses on realistic scenarios and player reactions in the exciting world of tennis. By using the right tactics, intelligent player positioning, and utilizing authentic ball physics which are a central part of the gameplay – players will be able to top the tennis tables in tournaments and competitions around the world. Sophisticated character animations and unprecedented player control are combined within Matchpoint – Tennis Championships, creating realistic rallies in which every swing of the racket counts.

As a modern tennis game, Matchpoint – Tennis Championships promises a dynamic and immersive gaming experience with an extensive career mode and a unique rivalry system. At the time of release, 16 well-known tennis stars will be integrated into Matchpoint – Tennis Championships. From the current number two in the world ranking list Danill Medvedev – to other top ten world ranked players such as Garbine Muguruza, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkaczs. More renowned players will also be playable, with Nick Kyrgios, Benoit Paire, Heather Watson, Hugo Gaston, Madison Keys, Victoria Azarenka, Carlos Alcaraz, and Pablo Carreno Busta.

Taylor Fritz, Amanda Anisimova, and Kei Nishikori will also be part of the launch, and together with Garbine Muguruza and Danill Medvedev – they have expressed their enthusiasm and anticipation for Matchpoint – Tennis Championships in the included video testimonials.

The integration of sports and fashion brands such as Uniqlo, Nike, and Head, all integrated into the game and the players’ equipment, will also add an authentic atmosphere in Matchpoint – Tennis Championships.

Features

  • Start your journey in single-player or online multiplayer. A deep career mode featuring a merit-based ranking system allows for accurate and competitive matchmaking.
  • Create your 3D tennis star. Choose your look, fashion, and play style with an array of customization options, including true-to-life techniques such as left-or right-handed, one-handed, or two-handed backhand.
  • Dominate the court as a tennis professional. Matchpoint – Tennis Championships features 16 real-life international tennis stars from the professional circuit, including Nick Kyrgios, Kei Nishikori, and Amanda Anisimova.
  • Fully customize your athlete and wearables. The game features gear from all of tennis’ name-brands, including UNIQLO, HEAD, and many more – giving players the chance to use their equipment, from rackets to clothing. Unlock special equipment by winning competitive matches.
  • Master all strokes and shots in grand style. Determine the outcome of a rally by choosing the best technique for the time: topspin, flat, lob or slice shot.
  • Take on opponents in local or online matches: Defeat challenging AI opponents or challenge your friends and rivals to a virtual tennis duel.
  • Study your rival’s moves and tactics. Watch your opponents and get to know their strengths and weaknesses to gain a tactical advantage before you even hit the court.
  • Practice makes perfect: Hire a personal coach to hone your skills. Enhance your strengths and diminish your weaknesses with an in-game coaching system of individual training modules.
  • Fine-tune your tactics in Practice and Training modes: Jump into various mini-games to hone your perfect game and become a force to be reckoned with on the court.
  • Compete in exhibition matches at spectacular venues around the globe. Each court has its unique characteristics; study your arenas of play and adapt your game to grass, clay, and hard courts.
  • Replay mode. Capture your fiercest rallies and decisive matchpoints on film and study the outcomes to improve your game.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Sports, Switch, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsPS4PS5SportsSwitchXBOX One
, , , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Headland (Switch) Review
7.5
13
 
Breakneck City (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
 
Trophy (Xbox One) Review with stream – new NES game
7.5
Platforms
 
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space now available on GOG
 
Electrician Simulator 01 press material
Electrician Simulator gets free prologue – full version coming soon
 
Clockwork Aquario
Clockwork Aquario coming to Xbox and PC digitally this summer
 
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space (PC) Review with stream
 
Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue
MyGamer Visual Cast – Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
Matchpoint Tennis Champ

Kalypso and Torus Games set to release new tennis title Matchpoint – Tennis Championships

by SquallSnake on January 18, 2022
Publisher Kalypso Media and Australian developer Torus Games have announced Matchpoint – Tennis Championships, a brand-new title that delivers authentic gameplay and an immersive tennis experience. Matchpoint – Tennis Championships is [...]
10
 
Xbox sale green

These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of January 18, 2022

by SquallSnake on January 18, 2022
The following Xbox games are discounted through January 24, 2022. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 7th Sector Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% ID@Xbox Thrills & Chills [DMC5] – Playable Character: Vergil Add-On 25% Countdown Add-On [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums