Kalypso and Torus Games set to release new tennis title Matchpoint – Tennis Championships

Publisher Kalypso Media and Australian developer Torus Games have announced Matchpoint – Tennis Championships, a brand-new title that delivers authentic gameplay and an immersive tennis experience. Matchpoint – Tennis Championships is scheduled for release in Spring 2022 for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

An immersive announcement trailer gives a first look into the tennis simulator, which focuses on realistic scenarios and player reactions in the exciting world of tennis. By using the right tactics, intelligent player positioning, and utilizing authentic ball physics which are a central part of the gameplay – players will be able to top the tennis tables in tournaments and competitions around the world. Sophisticated character animations and unprecedented player control are combined within Matchpoint – Tennis Championships, creating realistic rallies in which every swing of the racket counts.

As a modern tennis game, Matchpoint – Tennis Championships promises a dynamic and immersive gaming experience with an extensive career mode and a unique rivalry system. At the time of release, 16 well-known tennis stars will be integrated into Matchpoint – Tennis Championships. From the current number two in the world ranking list Danill Medvedev – to other top ten world ranked players such as Garbine Muguruza, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkaczs. More renowned players will also be playable, with Nick Kyrgios, Benoit Paire, Heather Watson, Hugo Gaston, Madison Keys, Victoria Azarenka, Carlos Alcaraz, and Pablo Carreno Busta.

Taylor Fritz, Amanda Anisimova, and Kei Nishikori will also be part of the launch, and together with Garbine Muguruza and Danill Medvedev – they have expressed their enthusiasm and anticipation for Matchpoint – Tennis Championships in the included video testimonials.

The integration of sports and fashion brands such as Uniqlo, Nike, and Head, all integrated into the game and the players’ equipment, will also add an authentic atmosphere in Matchpoint – Tennis Championships.

