Kalypso and Torus Games set to release new tennis title Matchpoint – Tennis Championships

Publisher Kalypso Media and Australian developer Torus Games have announced Matchpoint – Tennis Championships, a brand-new title that delivers authentic gameplay and an immersive tennis experience. Matchpoint – Tennis Championships is scheduled for release in Spring 2022 for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
An immersive announcement trailer gives a first look into the tennis simulator, which focuses on realistic scenarios and player reactions in the exciting world of tennis. By using the right tactics, intelligent player positioning, and utilizing authentic ball physics which are a central part of the gameplay – players will be able to top the tennis tables in tournaments and competitions around the world. Sophisticated character animations and unprecedented player control are combined within Matchpoint – Tennis Championships, creating realistic rallies in which every swing of the racket counts.
As a modern tennis game, Matchpoint – Tennis Championships promises a dynamic and immersive gaming experience with an extensive career mode and a unique rivalry system. At the time of release, 16 well-known tennis stars will be integrated into Matchpoint – Tennis Championships. From the current number two in the world ranking list Danill Medvedev – to other top ten world ranked players such as Garbine Muguruza, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkaczs. More renowned players will also be playable, with Nick Kyrgios, Benoit Paire, Heather Watson, Hugo Gaston, Madison Keys, Victoria Azarenka, Carlos Alcaraz, and Pablo Carreno Busta.
Taylor Fritz, Amanda Anisimova, and Kei Nishikori will also be part of the launch, and together with Garbine Muguruza and Danill Medvedev – they have expressed their enthusiasm and anticipation for Matchpoint – Tennis Championships in the included video testimonials.
The integration of sports and fashion brands such as Uniqlo, Nike, and Head, all integrated into the game and the players’ equipment, will also add an authentic atmosphere in Matchpoint – Tennis Championships.
Features
- Start your journey in single-player or online multiplayer. A deep career mode featuring a merit-based ranking system allows for accurate and competitive matchmaking.
- Create your 3D tennis star. Choose your look, fashion, and play style with an array of customization options, including true-to-life techniques such as left-or right-handed, one-handed, or two-handed backhand.
- Dominate the court as a tennis professional. Matchpoint – Tennis Championships features 16 real-life international tennis stars from the professional circuit, including Nick Kyrgios, Kei Nishikori, and Amanda Anisimova.
- Fully customize your athlete and wearables. The game features gear from all of tennis’ name-brands, including UNIQLO, HEAD, and many more – giving players the chance to use their equipment, from rackets to clothing. Unlock special equipment by winning competitive matches.
- Master all strokes and shots in grand style. Determine the outcome of a rally by choosing the best technique for the time: topspin, flat, lob or slice shot.
- Take on opponents in local or online matches: Defeat challenging AI opponents or challenge your friends and rivals to a virtual tennis duel.
- Study your rival’s moves and tactics. Watch your opponents and get to know their strengths and weaknesses to gain a tactical advantage before you even hit the court.
- Practice makes perfect: Hire a personal coach to hone your skills. Enhance your strengths and diminish your weaknesses with an in-game coaching system of individual training modules.
- Fine-tune your tactics in Practice and Training modes: Jump into various mini-games to hone your perfect game and become a force to be reckoned with on the court.
- Compete in exhibition matches at spectacular venues around the globe. Each court has its unique characteristics; study your arenas of play and adapt your game to grass, clay, and hard courts.
- Replay mode. Capture your fiercest rallies and decisive matchpoints on film and study the outcomes to improve your game.