Jump King coming to Switch, X1, and PS4 in June

by squallsnake on May 27, 2020
Playstation 4
3
0
UKIYO Publishing and independent game developer Nexile are thrilled to announce that their comically punishing platformer Jump King is heading to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on June 9th. 

Jump King is a tough as nails “tactical leaping adventure” that challenges players to ascend a colossal tower to rescue a smoking hot babe at the top, where all they can do is jump. Players must set themselves in the desired position, charge their jump just right, then let gravity do its thing as they make each nerve-wracking leap. Should they be the right and true king of jumping, they shall land on a ledge. Otherwise… well, it could be a long drop down. 

Every point of progress is saved along the way… but so is every setback. Jumps that cause you little grief one time may become the bane of your existence upon encountering them again. It’s worth experimenting with different routes and tactics though, as Jump King features multiple paths to success. All this is wrapped up in a nostalgic pixel art aesthetic, full of colorful characters and evocative locales.  

Make no mistake, Jump King is an extraordinarily difficult game, yet it can be relished by anyone looking for a tough but fair challenge. It’s sadistic enough to drive a seasoned gamer to tears, yet accessible enough due to its simple controls and mechanics, that anyone can overcome its challenges – perseverance is key! Do you have what it takes to be the one true Jump King?

“It’s great to finally be able to share Jump King with players on console,” said Felix Wahlström of Nexile. “Building the entire game around just jumping was very amusing. I’m happy we stuck with the purity of our vision. We managed to distill the mechanic to one of its truest forms, creating an unforgettable challenge for players! Jump King has a modern structure and a mechanic taken for granted with a twist, all in a captivating and classic package. We think console gamers will both love and hate it, just like we do”.

