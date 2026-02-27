Japanese PS1 Shooter 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X getting worldwide release

Bliss Brain Corporation announced the worldwide release of 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X Hi-Res Remastered Edition, launching July 16, 2026, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Store, and Steam.

Originally released exclusively in Japan in 1999, Geppy-X became one of the most outrageous and ambitious anime shooters of the CD-ROM era.

Built at the height of the late-90s CD-ROM boom, the original PlayStation release spanned four discs and featured over 8,000 hand-drawn animation frames, truly an unprecedented production scale for a 2D shooter.

This wasn’t just a game inspired by anime – it was a full-blown 70s super robot TV series you could play!

For this Hi-Res Remastered Edition:

-Original Betacam master tapes have been re-digitized

-Modern upscaling enhances visual clarity

-Animation has been fully restored to its original 24 frames per second

This is not a simple upscale; it’s a full restoration of a lost anime-era production.

Geppy-X recreates the structure of a classic anime broadcast:

-Time signal → Opening → Episode → Eyecatch → Commercial break → Ending → Next episode preview.

-You don’t just watch a super robot show, you actually control it.

-Three young pilots combine their powers to command the transforming super robot Geppy-X, defending Earth from the invading Space Demon Empire.

-Mid-season mech upgrade? Of course. because this is a super robot anime — and when the upgrade hits, it hits hard.

Three Forms. No Mercy.

At its core, Geppy-X delivers fast-paced arcade-style side-scrolling shooter action.

Switch between three combat types in real time:

X1 – Balanced Precision.

Reliable, versatile firepower.

X2 – Speed Unleashed.

High mobility and the screen-clearing X Seeker.

X3 – High-risk Power.

Crushing close combat with X Slap and the devastating X Cannon.

​Strategic form switching is essential to survive intense stages and towering boss encounters.

Midway through the story, the machine evolves into Geppy-XX, unlocking new weapons and a new level of firepower — a classic super robot turning point.

The original arcade-style difficulty remains intact, but now supported by modern quality-of-life enhancements:

-Rewind Function

-Rapid Fire Option

-Quick Save

-CRT Filter Mode

-Achievement

Whether you’re a retro shooter veteran or discovering super robot anime for the first time, Geppy-X adapts to your playstyle.

Geppy-X features the original 1999 voice performances from some of Japan’s most respected and influential anime actors, including:

Akira Kamiya, Shō Hayami, Shūichi Ikeda, Ichirō Nagai, Gorō Naya, and more.

This was not a casual casting choice, it was a rare gathering of top-tier talent at the height of the CD-ROM era, captured and preserved in its original form.

The soundtrack also includes legendary anime theme artists:

Isao Sasaki, Akira Kushida, and Hironobu Kageyama, performers whose powerful songs helped define the spirit of classic super robot anime. These are the original recordings, fully intact and presented alongside the newly remastered visuals.

Geppy-X doesn’t just recreate the golden age of super robot anime, it brings back the voices and music that gave it life.

The Series Doesn’t End!

Completing the main campaign is only the beginning.

Unlock six additional modes, including:

-Movie-style boss rush

-Alternate timeline scenarios

-Experimental episode variations

More than a remaster — this is the definitive broadcast edition.

Key Features:

-70s-style super robot anime experience

-Arcade-style 2D side-scrolling shooter

-Real-time transforming mech system

-Three distinct combat styles

-Mid-game mech evolution

-Over 8,000 hand-drawn animation frames

-Fully restored 24fps animation

-HD remaster from original master tapes

-Originally Japan-exclusive 1999 cult classic

-Now launching worldwide!

Product Information:

Title: 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X

Release Date: July 16, 2026

Platforms: PS4 / PS5 / Nintendo Switch / Xbox Series X|S / Microsoft Store / Steam

Languages: Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese (UI & subtitles)

Publisher: Bliss Brain Corporation

Developer: Implicit Conversions