Infinity on Gameboy Color set to finally release

Retro-gaming publisher Incube8 Games announced that legendary Infinity on Game Boy Color is finally releasing in Q4 of 2025. After two decades in the making and just in time for the Holidays, Infinity comes to market offering a tactical RPG with a unique strategic battle system, progressive plot and events!

Originally developed from 1999 to 2001 by Affinix Software, Infinity pushed the humble Game Boy Color to its absolute limits. Unfortunately, the market situation caused the game to be cancelled formally in 2002. Time passed and in 2016, an unfinished version was released as a free ROM, sparking renewed excitement among retro fans who saw Infinity as one of the last great Game Boy Color titles. And in 2021, Incube8 Games spearheaded a massively popular crowdfunding campaign to revive the project, acquired the rights to the game, and set out to finally release the game. And now, after four years of hard work, this once-abandoned gem has been reborn into a fully realized RPG — a true miracle comeback in retro gaming history…



Infinity is available to pre-order today! In addition to the standard boxed edition, a digital edition and a collector’s edition are also available. Card packs, enamel pins, protector stickers, cover- and concept-art prints in superb quality are also ready for preordering.



Infinity is one of the most anticipated games on GBC and tells the tale of an ancient, nameless evil stirring beneath the earth, twisting the land and its people alike with its corrupting force. Two rival nations careen toward war, as a shadowy figure arms them both with unholy weapons of immense power. A disgraced knight is called upon to overcome the centuries-old pain that divides these peoples, his own grief, and the malevolent forces fanning the flames of hate. This epic tale frames a roleplaying game with a unique tactical battle system, 5 playable characters, a detailed world with over 30 explorable areas and more than 100 items, and beautiful 8-bit graphics — all to immerse you into the world of Infinity!