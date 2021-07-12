Infinitrap: Rehamstered (Xbox One) Review with stream

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 12, 2021
XBOX One
8
0
previous article
Save cute aliens from dangerous disasters in Panic Mode - now available on PC
next article
Competitive puzzle game Mind Maze gets PS Vita and Console release in July 2021
Infinitrap Rehamstered
Contents
Item Reviewed

Infinitrap: Rehamstered (Xbox One) Review with stream

Author
Positives

Set levels allow players to memorize patterns to reach higher leaderboard scores
Simple approach and gameplay makes it pick up and play
Skilled players can grab on to ledges

Negatives

Sometimes difficult to judge depth (is that a wall?)
Same goes for some tile sets – is that a lava pit? Or safe ground?
Control is slightly slippery and it is possible to get yourself stuck at times

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
7.0
Bottom Line

Essentially a top-down Spelunky made by a small indie team that has set, non-random stages, Infinitrap will fairly test platforming skills.

7.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Infinitrap: Rehamstered can probably be most easily described as a top-down Spelunky but with specifically designed levels (not randomly generated).  Playing as an Indiana Jones cartoony character, the goal is to grab the golden chalice at the end of each stage. Of course there are tons of traps, hazards, enemies, and obstacles in your way. 

At its heart, this is a simple platformer but that is what makes it pick-up-and-playable. Running, which gains momentum in time, can be paired with a typical jump or combo’d with a slide to leap large distances. Control is a little slippery, however, so there will be times you accidentally will fall to your death in a hole or lava pit. At the same time, skilled players can take advantage of the ledge grabbing technique as a last resort to save yourself just before death. It is unique having a ledge grab move available in a top-down action game, and seems to activate randomly here, but still a cool feature if you can reliably get it to work. 

For the most part, everything plays well especially for a game that was developed by a small team of three people. It is also encouraged to replay levels to try and reach a higher spot on the online leaderboard, a score that quickly and automatically gets updated as soon as a stage ends.

The biggest complaint comes from the top-down perspective and its difficulty in judging depth.  For example, I cannot tell you how many times I died thinking I could make that jump but wind up jumping against a wall and falling into lava.  Walls look like climbable ledges, or holes look jumpable, when they are not. The 3D depth of some of the environmental tiles are sometimes not drawn with clarity which can be annoying.  It is also possible to lock yourself into a room with no way to escape thanks to one-way teleporters and bombs that can remove parts of the environment Bomberman-style.  If this happens, yes you will get upset and a little confused, but a ghost-like enemy will appear in a minute and mercy kill you so you can restart at the last checkpoint or the beginning of the stage. At least a failsafe was created. 

Infinitrap Rehamstered is an enjoyable platformer, one that fans of Spelunky and Indiana Jones should especially enjoy.  Even with the minor annoyances there is still plenty of quality, short-burst platforming stages to complete, each one providing a great sense of accomplishment especially when completed with a high leaderboard rank. 

Also available on PC Steam.

Not As Difficult As: Spelunky

Don’t Forget About: Sydney Hunter and the Curse of Mayan

Wait For It: the next Indiana Jones movie

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Reviews, Featured, Platformer, XBOX One
FeaturedPlatformerReviewXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Infinitrap: Rehamstered (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.0
8
 
Crash Drive 3 (Xbox One) Review
8.0
 
Mythic Ocean (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.5
Platforms
 
Panic Mode
Save cute aliens from dangerous disasters in Panic Mode – now available on PC
 
Tales of Arise
Tales of Arise Preview
 
Castle Flipper
Castle Flipper (PC) Review
 
Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil: Village (PC) Review
 
Snake Man Adventure
Snake Man’s Adventure (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Metaloid Origin

EastAsiaSoft bringing retro action platformer Metaloid: Origin to PS4

by SquallSnake on July 12, 2021
EastAsiaSoft announced that retro action platformer Metaloid: Origin will soon be available on PS4, available digitally in North America, Europe and Asia tomorrow, July 13th. Metaloid: Origin is the sequel to the run-and-gun classic METAGAL. This entry [...]
6
 
Witchcrafty

Metroidvania platformer Witchcrafty is temporarily a Vita exclusive – launches July 2021

by SquallSnake on July 12, 2021
Witchcrafty will be released on PlayStation Vita on July 20th for $4.99.This game will be temporary exclusive for PlayStation Vita consoles. Witchcrafty is a metroidvania-platformer that immerses you in a world of magic. Something strange is happening in [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums