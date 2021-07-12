Infinitrap: Rehamstered (Xbox One) Review with stream

Full Review

Infinitrap: Rehamstered can probably be most easily described as a top-down Spelunky but with specifically designed levels (not randomly generated). Playing as an Indiana Jones cartoony character, the goal is to grab the golden chalice at the end of each stage. Of course there are tons of traps, hazards, enemies, and obstacles in your way.

At its heart, this is a simple platformer but that is what makes it pick-up-and-playable. Running, which gains momentum in time, can be paired with a typical jump or combo’d with a slide to leap large distances. Control is a little slippery, however, so there will be times you accidentally will fall to your death in a hole or lava pit. At the same time, skilled players can take advantage of the ledge grabbing technique as a last resort to save yourself just before death. It is unique having a ledge grab move available in a top-down action game, and seems to activate randomly here, but still a cool feature if you can reliably get it to work.

For the most part, everything plays well especially for a game that was developed by a small team of three people. It is also encouraged to replay levels to try and reach a higher spot on the online leaderboard, a score that quickly and automatically gets updated as soon as a stage ends.

The biggest complaint comes from the top-down perspective and its difficulty in judging depth. For example, I cannot tell you how many times I died thinking I could make that jump but wind up jumping against a wall and falling into lava. Walls look like climbable ledges, or holes look jumpable, when they are not. The 3D depth of some of the environmental tiles are sometimes not drawn with clarity which can be annoying. It is also possible to lock yourself into a room with no way to escape thanks to one-way teleporters and bombs that can remove parts of the environment Bomberman-style. If this happens, yes you will get upset and a little confused, but a ghost-like enemy will appear in a minute and mercy kill you so you can restart at the last checkpoint or the beginning of the stage. At least a failsafe was created.

Infinitrap Rehamstered is an enjoyable platformer, one that fans of Spelunky and Indiana Jones should especially enjoy. Even with the minor annoyances there is still plenty of quality, short-burst platforming stages to complete, each one providing a great sense of accomplishment especially when completed with a high leaderboard rank.

Also available on PC Steam.

Not As Difficult As: Spelunky

Don’t Forget About: Sydney Hunter and the Curse of Mayan

Wait For It: the next Indiana Jones movie

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.