IndestructoTank! is a new Gameboy game based on an old Flash game

IndestructoTank! is a port of a classic Flash game (which I never had the chance to play) and is a stupidly fun action high-score getting. This game is a brand new original Gameboy game set for physical and digital release here in 2022.
Playing as the car, you need to bounce on aircraft without hitting the ground to earn level-ups before your fuel expires. It is a super simple gameplay loop but one that is addicting and carries a high amount of crazy fun.
I had to idea what to expect when I started playing this but, man, what a great fun little game.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Collecting 7,000 Badges in 3DS Nintendo Badge Arcade – here’s what happens
A few days ago, I collected my 7,000th badge in the free-to-use Nintendo Badge Arcade on 3DS. Previously, I documented what happens when 5,000 and 6,000 badges are earned. The Arcade Bunny actually reveals a secret code word. Not sure what it is used for [...]
MyGamer Visual Cast – Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PC)
This week, Gillman and I play some of Arc System Works Granblue Fantasy: Versus on PC. Despite the wonderful art style and character design, we get side tracked and talk about current events, like the launch of the Shredder’s Revenge, and other [...]
Spacewing War (Xbox One) Review with full playthrough stream
Designed to look, play, and sound like a new original Gameboy game, Spacewing War is a very simple and approachable shooter. The control is incredibly accurate and responsive, the difficulty is never rage-inducing, and the entire presentation is oh-so [...]
Comments