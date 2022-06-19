IndestructoTank! is a new Gameboy game based on an old Flash game

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

IndestructoTank! is a port of a classic Flash game (which I never had the chance to play) and is a stupidly fun action high-score getting. This game is a brand new original Gameboy game set for physical and digital release here in 2022.

Playing as the car, you need to bounce on aircraft without hitting the ground to earn level-ups before your fuel expires. It is a super simple gameplay loop but one that is addicting and carries a high amount of crazy fun.

I had to idea what to expect when I started playing this but, man, what a great fun little game.