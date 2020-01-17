ICYMI here is the new DOOM Eternal trailer

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

DOOM Eternal is ripping and tearing into 2020 with a brand-new action-packed, demon-demolishing trailer. Get a glimpse at brand-new enemies like the Marauder and the Gladiator, see vicious new glory kills, observe the devastating power of the Crucible weapon and witness what the team at id Software has in store for the latest chapter in the DOOMSlayer’s violent saga.

DOOM Eternal releases March 20, 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia with Nintendo Switch releasing at a later date.