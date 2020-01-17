ICYMI here is the new DOOM Eternal trailer

DOOM Eternal is ripping and tearing into 2020 with a brand-new action-packed, demon-demolishing trailer. Get a glimpse at brand-new enemies like the Marauder and the Gladiator, see vicious new glory kills, observe the devastating power of the Crucible weapon and witness what the team at id Software has in store for the latest chapter in the DOOMSlayer’s violent saga.
DOOM Eternal releases March 20, 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia with Nintendo Switch releasing at a later date.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
squallsnake
About the Author
You might also like
Twin-Stick bullet hell Project AETHER announcement trailer here
Project AETHER is a twin-stick Bullet Hell shooter inspired by classic giant-mech anime and game series, and wears those inspirations on its sleeve. Fans of Zone of the Enders and Neon Genesis Evangelion are going to have loads of fun with this one, as [...]
Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge is a new platformer that will launch soon
Badland Publishing announced the imminent launch of Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge, an irresistible fusion of platformer, action shooter and adventure, with touches of RPG, developed entirely in Spain by Barcelona-based Last Chicken Games. From [...]
Drawkanoid is a new take on the classic brick breaker
A beautiful, innovative twist on brick breaking with lightning fast action, colourful explosions and ludicrous power-ups, Drawkanoid goes live on Steam next week. From Capetonian developer QCF Design, Drawkanoid reinvigorates the classic Arkanoid spirit [...]
Comments