I ordered a refurbished 2DS from Nintendo – here is what I got

by SquallSnake on June 23, 2021
I have been hearing good things about refurbished Nintendo consoles and decided to try it out for myself. In this video, I unbox my package that was sent directly from Nintendo and analyze the contents inside.

In an effort to reduce shipping costs, I combined my 2DS with a few physical rewards from the MyNintendo program; you will see these items in this video as well.

Let me know what you think. Will you order refurb’d stuff from Nintendo? Have you had good luck before? Let me know @ZackGaz on Twitter.

