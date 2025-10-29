Hyperkin Competitor Xbox Controller Review

Shipping in late October 2025, Hyperkin’s wired Competitor Xbox controller might look a little familiar. Taking obvious cues from the PS5 Dual Sense design, does this Sony inspired controller work well for Microsoft’s hardware?

Retailing for $50, the Competitor comes with the following:

-the controller

-a 10-foot USB A to USB C cable

-a sticker and other paperwork acting as instructions (more on this below)

-1 month of Xbox Ultimate (new subscribers only)

-an extra set of analog nubs (includes both convex and concave designs)

The main selling points are:

-symmetrical Hall Effect thumbsticks (includes both domed and concave versions)

-segmented d-pad

-face buttons with cushioned membranes

-laser textured grip

-two programmable back buttons with locking mechanism

-3.5mm headset jack with mute button

-detachable USB cable

To summarize, the Competitor is a decent controller but each positive comes with a negative.

First, let’s start with the materials included. It comes with everything you need, sure, but wish the instructions contained a little more detail. The foldable instruction sheet is written in multiple languages but it simply says to plug in the USB cable and turn it on. Like, yeah, duh. But how about explaining how to swap the analog sticks or how to program the back buttons. While it is easy to figure out how to change the analog nubs, you just pull up to remove, the user is still left to figure all this out themselves. It is odd not having more detail and seems like it is shortchanging itself.

Including 1-month of Xbox Ultimate is also a nice addition but sadly it will only work for new subscribers (which adds no benefit to me, a current subscriber). I also never know what to do when a brand includes a logoed sticker with their product. Where am I supposed to stick it? I feel pressured about how the brand wants me to market their materials for them by putting this sticker somewhere. Should I stick it on the front of my laptop? The top of the toilet lid? On the escalator going down to the subway? I just don’t understand the inclusion of stickers.

The included USB cable does the trick but it seems odd that the box nor the website mentions its length. I had to take a tape measure to determine it was a ten-footer, which should be plenty for most players. For my personal set up, twelve would be much more comfortable as I have to play with extended arms to reach my console with ten (but this is a me problem). The cable also comes with one of those Velcro straps to easily store too, a nice detail. I also like how the USB cable is detachable just in case the wire breaks over time, it is easily replaceable and makes storing a little easier. Also, since there is no rechargeable battery, the controller has a much lighter weight to it. In a way, it makes the controller feel cheaper when in comparison to Microsoft’s 1st party. Other than its original box, the controller does not come with a dedicated storage case.

While it is cool to see an Xbox controller adopt the Playstation design, the results are mixed.

The d-pad is nice, I will give it that. Xbox players know that Microsoft has struggled with d-pad design since the OG Xbox so it is refreshing to have a solid alternative here. It will actually work well for games like Pac-Man or simply just needing to tap a direction in your favorite FPS. Just remember, it is in a different spot now due to the symmetrical thumbsticks. So your Xbox brain might need some time to adjust to this difference.

The analog sticks are positioned with Hall Effect, meaning, they shouldn’t drift and should remain reliable for years of use. They feel good, but like the d-pad, it is weird having them both in the lower spot of the controller. As an avid Halo player, I simply am not used to this controller layout. The more time you have spent with an Xbox controller, the more time you will need to get used to the layout of the Competitor. Including an extra set of analog nubs is also a considerate feature. For example, you might want the concave design on the left stick but the domed design on the right for first person shooters (or vice versa). Just remember that you need to perfectly center the nubs, then press down to attach. The first time I did this, I was slightly off center and a nub shot across the room. So take care when installing these tips.

Instead of naming them the Start and Select buttons, Microsoft calls them the menu and guide buttons (I think). Despite their official name, can we all agree to simply call them Start and Select? Ok, thanks. Now that that has been established, I have issues with the Start and Select buttons on the Competitor – they are too far away and built flush, making them tough to hit. I think the difference comes from the lack of the center touchpad found in the PS5 controller design. Since that entire middle section on Sony’s controller is dedicated for the touchpad, the Start/Select buttons (or Capture and Share or whatever they are called) are pushed to the edges and with a smaller shape by design. Since the Xbox center power/guide button is not as big, it feels unnatural to have them placed so far away. I think they were put here to more closely match the look of the Dual Sense. The flush design doesn’t help either, making it easy to fumble these two buttons especially when playing in the dark. This is one aspect of the controller I wish didn’t follow Sony’s aesthetics.

The face buttons, outfitted with cushioned membranes, feel nice. Each tap is softer and quieter than expected. Honestly, I don’t know if I like it more or less than the standard, gummy bear buttons of the Xbox design. Instead of liking one more than the other, I will say it is just different. It is also one of those things where you don’t understand it until you feel it for yourself.

Perhaps my biggest complaint is an odd one – the programmable back buttons. By default, they are assigned to “A” and “B” which is fine for something right out of the box. However, the instruction manual doesn’t explain how to assign a different button to them. After asking the Hyperkin rep how this feature worked, I was sent a PDF review guide. This guide, which may or may not be publicly made available, provides instructions how to reassign the back buttons. You need to use the small button on the back of the controller, wait for it to flash, then tap to the desired button. In other words, the controller itself manages the back buttons. Here I was, scouring the Xbox settings, click on controller options, looking for a way to reassign these buttons through software. So it works but it is odd that one of the biggest features of the controller leaves the user in the dark.

Also, the back buttons cannot be disabled; they can only be locked by flipping a switch on the back. When in the locked position, the buttons are no longer clickable… which just feels weird to me. Personally, I wish they still retained their click but would want to disable, not lock, these buttons from a menu. It is understandable why this locking design choice was made through hardware though. But to be fair, this might be another me problem as I think I might just be used to the Switch 2 Pro Controller and the always clickable back buttons.

Finally, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom. With Xbox Live being the foundation of the Microsoft experience, having a headphone jack is critical for any Xbox controller. The included mute button is also a nice touch. But again, too bad the instructions do not tell the user about this.

The Hyperkin Competitor carries a lower cost than Microsoft’s 1st party design, retailing for $50, but I still prefer the 1st party choice. The Competitor isn’t a bad controller, but does offer Xbox players something a little different. The overall shape, weight, feel, and positioning are not bad, but if given the choice, I will always go for the first party option especially since I have access to the excellent chatpad . And I still don’t know what to do with that sticker…

Pros:

-hey look, an Xbox controller that looks like a PS5 controller

-separated d-pad is kind of nice

-the soft face buttons are quieter

-detachable USB cable is a thoughtful design choice

-also works with PC as it connects via standard USB

-3.5mm headphone jack is included with onboard mute button

-the back buttons are programmable by using the reassign button (entirely hardware based)

Cons:

-lacking instructions completely shortchange the controller’s best features

-Start and Select buttons are too far away and the flush design doesn’t do them any favors

-the wired-only design might distract some

-if used to playing with an Xbox controller, holding this will feel weird due to the symmetrical thumbsticks, lighter weight, different shape, and d-pad in a different position

-what are we supposed to do with the included sticker?

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

