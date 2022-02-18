How to change EverDrive BATTERY (GBA/GB/GBC)

by SquallSnake on February 18, 2022
Contents

The Krikzz EverDrives were designed to be user friendly. If the battery dies in your ED, you will only need a replacement battery (CR1220 for GBA specifically) and one of those tiny screw drivers.

This video is a simple tutorial on how to identify if your battery is dead and how to swap it with a new one.

