How to change EverDrive BATTERY (GBA/GB/GBC)

The Krikzz EverDrives were designed to be user friendly. If the battery dies in your ED, you will only need a replacement battery (CR1220 for GBA specifically) and one of those tiny screw drivers.

This video is a simple tutorial on how to identify if your battery is dead and how to swap it with a new one.