Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures gets Halloween release – trailer here

by SquallSnake on May 10, 2021
Playstation 4
13
0
previous article
The Skylia Prophecy (Xbox One) Review
Contents

Outright Games in collaboration with Sony Pictures Consumer Products announced ‘Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures’. This brand-new video game features a host of fan-favorite characters from the animated movie franchise and will be out this Halloween on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC digital.

This 3D platform adventure will take players on a fairy tale journey, putting them in control of their favorite characters as the game re-imagines classic stories, such as “Little Red Riding Hood” and “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” ​

Hotel Transylvania is one of Sony Pictures Animation’s most successful original movie franchises to date, with the first three movies achieving a combined box office of over $1.3 billion. The upcoming final film in the series, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is set to release this summer.

“We are so happy to be returning to Hotel Transylvania for another scary-fun adventure this Halloween season,” said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. “We are delighted to be able to incorporate our own unique story into this incredible world and retell classic fairy tales using the franchise’s eccentric characters. We will have a lot more to reveal about this game in the coming months so please stay tuned”

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX One
NewsOutright GamesPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
The Skylia Prophecy (Xbox One) Review
6.0
11
 
Super Meat Boy Forever (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.0
 
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.5
Platforms
 
Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness gets release window
 
Nanotale – Typing Chronicles (PC) Review
 
Thief Simulator 2 gets 2022 release date
 
Top down shooter Military Base War launches on Steam
 
Expeditions: Rome is a THQ Nordic RPG (Rome Playing Game)
View All
Latest News
      
 

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures gets Halloween release – trailer here

by SquallSnake on May 10, 2021
Outright Games in collaboration with Sony Pictures Consumer Products announced ‘Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures’. This brand-new video game features a host of fan-favorite characters from the animated movie franchise and will be out [...]
13
 

Judgment sequel announced

by SquallSnake on May 7, 2021
SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced Lost Judgment, a sequel to the critically acclaimed Judgment. From the studio that brought you the Yakuza series, Lost Judgment weaves elements of detective sleuthing, noir narrative and action combat into one [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums