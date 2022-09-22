HexGaming just launched a premium Xbox controller

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

With the Xbox being one of the leading platforms worldwide for eSports, Xbox gamers can now turn to HexGaming’s latest lineup of controllers to deliver the ultimate competitive gaming experience. HexGaming announced the immediate availability of new, customizable controllers for Xbox Series X and Xbox One S. The Ultra X and the Ultra One controllers are available at HexGaming.com and at https://www.amazon.com/hexgaming starting at $169.99.

The HexGaming Ultra X provides gamers with the most advanced Xbox controller ever. With the Ultra X, gamers can operate the controller flexibly, capture targets faster, and improve accuracy. The player can flip the switches, and their trigger will go from a smooth full-pull to a short mouse “click” action.

The controller features:

-Four remappable back buttons

-Adjustable trigger compatible trigger control mechanisms

-8 in 1 interchangeable textured thumbsticks with two different heights

-Three different ergonomic thumb grip design- domed, concave and concave widened

-Choice of non-rubberized grip faceplate or rubberized

-Ability to save up to six different paddle mapping profiles

The HexGaming Ultra One controller features an industry-leading digital trigger mechanism, shortening the trigger’s active distance to just 1.5mm.

Additional features include:

-Four remappable back buttons

-Interchangeable thumbsticks

-Digital triggers

“Competitive gamers know the importance of having the perfect controller, as the slightest movement can be the difference between victory and defeat,” said Ray Zhu, CEO of HexGaming. “HexGaming’s new