Hellpoint, the Souls-like sci-fi RPG, is coming to retail on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation4

Merge Games is thrilled to announce it has teamed up with US-based publisher, tinyBuild Games. Set for a November 2020 release, together they will bring the intense action RPG, Hellpoint to retail on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Hellpoint is an intense, dark sci-fi RPG set on a derelict space station orbiting an ominous supermassive black hole. Taking inspiration from games like Dark Souls and Dead Space and movies like Event Horizon and Hellraiser, Hellpoint is doubling down on co-op multiplayer (with both split-screen and online support) while immersing players in a twisted narrative involving Cosmic Gods, quantum physics, and extinct space civilizations.

The game is set in the aftermath of a massive quantum cataclysm called the Merge. You wake up on board the Irid Novo space station, a beacon of galactic cooperation and scientific exploration gone horribly wrong. What happens next will be solely determined by your choices.

Key Features: