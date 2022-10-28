Hatup is a new precision platformer coming soon

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on October 28, 2022
Playstation 4
3
0
previous article
Mooneye set to release Shumi Come Home on PC and Switch in Spring 2023
Hatup
Contents

Take the role of a little purple humanoid as he navigates tricky puzzle stages that change depending on whether he’s wearing his fez-style hat or not! Hatup is a precision platformer with single-screen stages where the objective is to avoid spikes and other traps while collecting keys and toggling platforms on and off.

Are you clever enough to escape each level and move on to the next challenge?

  • Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
  • Release date: November 2, 2022
  • Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

Features
-Run and jump through challenging single-screen puzzle stages!
-Wear or knock off your hat to affect levels in different ways.
-Collect keys and figure out how to reach the exit!
-Avoid spike traps and other hazards.
-Retry stages as many times as it takes!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
NES, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Gas Station Simulator (Xbox One) Review
9.0
9
 
FIFA 23 (PC) Review
9.0
 
Super Jagger Bomb (PS4) Review with stream
3.5
Platforms
 
Shumi Come Home
Mooneye set to release Shumi Come Home on PC and Switch in Spring 2023
 
Pinball Wizard
Pinball dungeon crawler The Pinball Wizard now available on Switch and PC
 
5
FIFA 23 (PC) Review
 
Perseus Titan Slayer
Hack-and-Slasher Perseus: Titan Slayer coming to PC soon, free trial
 
Volley Pals
Arcade volleyball title Volley Pals coming 2023
View All
Latest News
      
 
Shumi Come Home

Mooneye set to release Shumi Come Home on PC and Switch in Spring 2023

by SquallSnake on October 27, 2022
Indie publisher Mooneye Studios and developer SomeHumbleOnion announced that their cozy mushroom adventure Shumi Come Home is coming to Nintendo Switch simultaneously with the PC release in Spring of next year. As you can see on their social medias, this [...]
11
 
Pinball Wizard

Pinball dungeon crawler The Pinball Wizard now available on Switch and PC

by SquallSnake on October 27, 2022
Frosty Pop has conjured up a real treat with The Pinball Wizard launching today on Nintendo Switch & Steam. It’s a smooth-as-silk arcade dungeon crawling adventure that sees you climbing a treacherous tower, with each floor acting as its own [...]
16
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums