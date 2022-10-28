Hatup is a new precision platformer coming soon

Take the role of a little purple humanoid as he navigates tricky puzzle stages that change depending on whether he’s wearing his fez-style hat or not! Hatup is a precision platformer with single-screen stages where the objective is to avoid spikes and other traps while collecting keys and toggling platforms on and off.
Are you clever enough to escape each level and move on to the next challenge?
- Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Release date: November 2, 2022
- Price: US$4.99 / €4.99
Features
-Run and jump through challenging single-screen puzzle stages!
-Wear or knock off your hat to affect levels in different ways.
-Collect keys and figure out how to reach the exit!
-Avoid spike traps and other hazards.
-Retry stages as many times as it takes!
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Battle Kid: Fortress of Peril (Xbox One) Review with stream
Originally created in 2010 for actual 8-bit NES hardware, Battle Kid: Fortress of Peril is a homebrew original has been ported to Xbox One via 8-bit Legit, a publishing arm of Mega Cat Studios. In short, it is basically 75% Mega Man with 25% Metroid-like [...]
Trophy (Xbox One) Review with stream – new NES game
Mega Cat Studio, who brought us Coffee Crisis and Bite The Bullet, along with Retrotainment Games, creators of Haunted Halloween ’86, have been working with 8BitLegit, Gradual Games, and 6502 Collective to release Trophy, a new retro NES game inspired by [...]
NES game Trophy now available on Xbox
Retrotainment Games and Mega Cat Studios are thrilled to unveil the product of their love affair with retro gaming and modern digital publishing: 8BitLegit ! This new partnership aims to curate and publish the best new authentic retro games for fans to [...]
Comments