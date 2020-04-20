383 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Get ready to Catch the Wave, because Hatsune Miku’s Nintendo Switch debut is just around the corner! Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix launches exclusively in digital format on Nintendo Switch on May 15, 2020.

Digital pre-orders are available now on the Nintendo Switch eShop for both a base version ($39.39 – pronounced ‘Miku Miku’ in Japanese) and ‘Mega Pack’ ($59.99). The ‘Mega Pack’ comes with 6 DLC song packs, each containing 6 songs, for a total of 36 additional songs! After the game launches, the 6 DLC packs in the ‘Mega Pack’ will also be available individually ($6.99 each) or in a bundle containing all 6 packs ($29.99). All pre-orders come with a 4-song ‘Theme Song DLC Pack’ containing playable versions of theme songs from previous Project DIVA titles. For anyone who misses out on pre-ordering, the ‘Theme Song DLC Pack’ will be available free for all players beginning on 6/12:

The secret garden by Kosaki Satoru

Look This Way, Baby by ryo

Sekiranun Graffiti by ryo

Yumeyume by DECO*27

Mix It Up Today in a Free Demo!

A demo of Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix is now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop. In this demo, you can try out two songs, Arifureta Sekai Seifuku and Romeo and Cinderella in either the traditional button-based ‘Arcade Mode’ or the all-new motion-based ‘Mix Mode.’ You’ll also have a chance to play with the game’s customization options before the full launch on 5/15 – choose between three modules for Hatsune Miku, or change your character skin to one of your other favorite Vocaloids, including Rin, Len, Luka, KAITO, or MEIKO.

Please note, these skins are a visual change only and do not change the performer for the song. ‘Mix Mode’ requires the Joy-Con™ controllers to be detached, and is incompatible with the Nintendo Switch’s handheld mode or the Nintendo Switch Lite console. ‘Arcade Mode’ is compatible with both handheld mode and the Nintendo Switch Lite.

About Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix:

Based on the popular Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone, Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix takes the series to a new dimension on the Nintendo Switch, giving both new fans and Project DIVA veterans ways to play at home or on the go. Rhythm game modes features both traditional button controls, as well as a new game mode exclusive to the unique functions of the Nintendo Switch!

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix isn’t just Miku’s Nintendo Switch debut, it’s also a major milestone for the Project DIVA series, introducing a redesigned graphical style. Fan-favorite songs like Senbonzakura and over 100 others have been reinvigorated with anime-style graphics. On top of that, a selection of songs never-before-seen in the Project DIVA series have also been added for Mega Mix, so fans can enjoy playing along with even more of their favorite tracks!