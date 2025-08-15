Hardcore Platformer Diamond Hands: To The Moon Lands on Xbox

The challenging platformer Diamond Hands: To The Moon is now launching on Xbox Series X|S. The gameplay is built on simple yet brutally difficult mechanics that are hard to master. Featuring 2D retro-style pixel art and a humorous tone, the game is set to release on Xbox consoles on August 14, 2025. Diamond Hands: To The Moon also includes local co-op for two players. The title previously launched on PC and Nintendo Switch.

You can read my Switch article on Diamond Hands HERE.

The game was created by indie developer Terror Dog Studio. The PC and Nintendo Switch versions were released earlier, and the console version is being brought to market by Ultimate Games S.A.

A Retro-Style Platformer That Demands Precision

Diamond Hands: To The Moon is a hardcore pixel art platformer where your goal is simple—get to the moon. But reaching that goal takes precision, patience, and skill. The gameplay draws inspiration from titles like Jump King, focusing on jump timing and perfect execution.

Progress comes from landing well-calculated jumps to reach ever-higher platforms. One wrong move can send you plummeting back to the beginning of the level. Every jump counts.

The game includes 10 diverse and challenging levels that parody themes from the financial world with a humorous twist.

In addition to solo play, Diamond Hands: To The Moon also supports a local two-player co-op mode for shared frustration or teamwork.

Diamond Hands: To The Moon – Key Features:

Hardcore retro-style platformer

Addictive and skill-based gameplay

2D pixel art visuals

Humorous parody of financial markets

Local 2-player co-op mode

The Xbox Series X|S release of Diamond Hands: To The Moon is scheduled for August 14, 2025.