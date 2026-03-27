Grind Survivor (XSX) Review

Grind Survivors is another top-down auto-firing shooter in the horribly over populated rogue survivors genre. Walk around an environment. Pick up the XP from defeated foes. Enhance your damage output by stacking another weapon or buff. Repeat until you die. Even with its somewhat generic art style and weapon variety, it is a par-for-the-course action game that everyone has now played dozens of times.

Instead of solely dropping XP, enemies sometimes drop weapons, which can be sold or put into the sortie before the run, and materials that can be spent to upgrade. This system doesn’t necessarily make the experience more entertaining since most weapons are low quality and are just there to be sold, but it is a slight gameplay detail that is unique to this me-too digital download.

Unfortunately, the forge (upgrading) system is overcomplex. The menus must constantly be navigated with the shoulder and trigger buttons and it is hard to decipher how many upgrading materials you have and how many it takes to unlock. In order to perform better, upgrading is mandatory so struggling through this cumbersome UI is always an annoyance.

For the most part, everything seems to remain in balance except when it comes to the periodical boss battles as they easily overpower you with their quick attack patterns. Unless you take the time to level up, there is a good chance any boss will destroy you simply because they are often faster than the dodge roll allows. Sure, starting most survivor games is always the hardest at the beginning, but here is seems more unfair than usual here. Overall, the gameplay is slower paced than the leading competitors on the market too.

Grind Survivors isn’t a bad survivors title but it didn’t grip me like Deep Rock Galactic Survivors or Vampire Survivors. It is mostly more of the same and its differences don’t make it more entertaining than others in this 3-survivor-games-released-per-week genre.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

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