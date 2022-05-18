GreedFall 2 – The Dying World first trailer here

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on May 18, 2022
After the success of GreedFall, with over 2 million copies sold, NACON and the development studio Spiders are pleased to announce a new game: GreedFall 2.

Continuing the winning formula of the first game, GreedFall 2 is an RPG that focuses on story and player choice but also includes new gameplay in the form of more tactical combat and revisits the unique universe created by its predecessor.

The story starts three years before the events of the first game and the adventures of De Sardet. This time you play as a native of Teer Fradee, uprooted by force from your island and taken to the continent of Gacane, where the colonists are from. In this old world ravaged by war and scarred by the Malichor plague and the political scheming of the different factions, you must regain your freedom and control of your own destiny. Using diplomacy, cunning or combat, as well as help from allies you make, it’s up to you to end one man’s ambitions of conquest, which could spell the end for the continent and your island.

“We are very excited to reveal GreedFall 2 to everyone, the new game from Spiders,” said Alain Falc, CEO of NACON. “Many fans across the world were begging for this sequel, and we are delighted to be publishing this new game that these fans are sure to love. We also hope it will appeal to new players and all fans of role-playing games, great stories, action and fantasy.”

“While we were working on Steelrising, our love of the GreedFall universe never faded, and so we are thrilled to be returning to it,” said Jehanne Rousseau, Founder and Director of Spiders development studio. “In this new chapter, players will explore the old continent with its bigger and more diverse environments. They will meet new companions and new factions, and I hope they will have unforgettable adventures.”
  GreedFall 2 is planned for release in 2024 on PC and consoles.

