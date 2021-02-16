Good Night, Knight (PC) Early Access Review

by GRIZZ on February 16, 2021
PC
19
0
previous article
Construction building couch co-op Bonkies now available
next article
Avoid Winter with Summer Catchers - now available on Switch
Contents
Item Reviewed

Good Night, Knight (PC) Early Access Review

Author
Positives

Inventive mix of gameplay
So many different types of monsters
Procedural level design is great

Negatives

Lack of music
Very slow start
Feels slow/heavy to attack

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
8.0
Bottom Line

Sort of like a Zelda Souls with pretty pixel visuals.

8.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Top-down RPG’s hold a special place in many hearts. They symbolize a time long past in which things were simpler and remind us of when we were young. From Zelda to Chrono Trigger there are so many examples of quality games with compelling stories and interesting gameplay. RedEmber now wants to crystallize that feeling and to actually improve on it if possible and somehow mix the old and the new in Good Night, Knight.

Having a top-down view and pixel graphics definitely sets you in the mood for nostalgia, but it becomes immediately apparent that things are different this time. You are a knight killing monsters of course, but now it’s a charged attack that takes stamina, and with the dynamic field of view, you can only see what a normal person would see. With shadows around every corner, it’s not always smart to just charge forward, but instead to think strategically how to kill your enemy and not get ganked yourself. Incorporating unseen corners, blind spots, and stealth is a definite change, so it feels like an odd mix of 90’s RPGs and something like Metal Gear Solid, with some Dark Souls stamina management and dodge rolling thrown in. 

The gameplay wasn’t the only thing to evolve either, as it is now possible to save your progress at doors at the end of the level. From there you can also craft new weaponry, items, equipment, potions to help you on your way. Most RPGs gives some equipment to start off and sprinkle in gear that lets you go further in dungeons, and GNK isn’t different in that aspect but I do feel that things start off way too slow and it takes time for people to understand the way this game is different so it takes longer to really appreciate it for what it is.  One of the things that makes it feel that way is the charged attack. Instant attacks are so synonymous with gaming that it feels alien to fight any other way. Using stealth and tactics are nothing new of course, but hitting a button to attack feels so natural that you end up screwing up the attack often and get killed because of it, which causes you to think negatively of the game.  

This new entry from RedEmber more than anything requires more time to get used to it than others. It’s not a hack and slash like normal, according to the developers it’s a “sneak and slash”. Definitely a different way of playing, and there are many adjustments for players to make to get the full effect. Its inventive, original, but does ask more than the casual glance for a ticket to play. It’s not perfect, like the lack of music other than a looping theme that gets to you over time, or the very slow start, and the charged attack but if you’re willing to put in the time to try something new and different, then this one is for you.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Reviews
early accessFeaturedReview
, ,
About the Author
GRIZZ
An IT nerd with too much time on his hands who plays way to many games. go figure.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Good Night, Knight (PC) Early Access Review
8.0
19
 
Solas 128 (Switch) Review
7.5
 
All Walls Must Fall (Switch) Review
4.0
Platforms
 
Good Night, Knight (PC) Early Access Review
 
Construction building couch co-op Bonkies now available
 
R-Type Final 2 release date and trailer here
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Ultimate Summer (PC)
 
Mutropolis is a newly released PC title set in the year 5000
View All
Latest News
      
 

SNK VS. CAPCOM: THE MATCH OF THE MILLENNIUM (NGPC) available on Nintendo Switch

by SquallSnake on February 17, 2021
SNK announced SNK VS. CAPCOM: THE MATCH OF THE MILLENNIUM is available to download February 18th, for the Nintendo Switch!Back in 1999, SNK and CAPCOM brought their best fighters together for a fighting game extravaganza! The dream collaboration that can [...]
2
 

Terra Trilogy brings 80s arcades to PS4 and Switch later this year

by SquallSnake on February 16, 2021
GS2 Games will take players on a trip down memory lane for a true Flashback Friday experience with the upcoming release of Terra Trilogy for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Terra Trilogy features three full games in one package that pay homage to [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums