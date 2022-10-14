God Damn the Garden is retro FPS with a budget friendly price

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Indie publisher Ratalaika Games, with Norway developer Agelvik, present a no nonsense, ‘badass’ FPS, God Damn the Garden (GDTG) that will keep even the most dedicated blaster happy for hours on end! Due out this week 14th October 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch, at a brilliant price point of $5.00 / €5.00. If you want something a little more energised then look no further!

GDTG is best described by its creators as an atmospheric Zelda-like FPS, combined with dumb ironic humor. Decisions made in GDTG are quite impulsive, not-far-ahead-thinking which creates a fast flowing, fast responsive, shooter that needs plenty of concentration and ‘muscle’ throughout to survive some of the most weird and wonderful forms you could imagine. Together with shooting and seeking out loads of new weapons that become better and stronger as you progress, with exploring and a fair amount of skill required.

Explore a maze filled with hidden horrific creatures, solve minor puzzles and fight your way past the horrors while becoming stronger with new weapons and skills.

GDTG presents the player with a mysterious boss gate at the start of the game. Behind it hides the monster himself, James, the bloodcurdling bunny. Kill him, loot his flesh, and present it to a mysterious seed, make it sprout towards the sky! Jump on its leaves to get out of the world of Goddamn.

Put simply, the main objective is to get out of Goddamn’s World, the garden God himself threw you in.

A colourful retro graphical feel adds plenty of atmosphere to the game and linked with some really – doh! – dumb humor, this unique experience is well worth checking out!