Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart coming to console and PC Feb 2023

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on December 13, 2022
Playstation 4
Gigantosaurus Dino Kart
In Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart, fans can play as eight different characters and speed around fifteen tracks full of awesome obstacles across multiple locations throughout Cretacia. Collect skills along the way to gain special abilities to help win the race and more importantly, take on the fiercest dinosaur of them all – Gigantosaurus.

Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart is based on Gigantosaurus, one of the world’s biggest kids animated series. Currently streaming three seasons on Disney+ and Netflix to a worldwide audience, the series is based on the bestselling pre-school Gigantosaurus books, which sold over 600,000 copies worldwide. This is the second video game featuring Giganto and follows Gigantosaurus: The Game which launched in 2020.

Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart will release the 17th February, 2023 on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
