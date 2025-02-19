Genome Guardian (Switch) Review

Released a year ago on Steam, Genome Guardian on Switch is a stationary roguelite turret shooter. The initial learning curve is high but that is due to the insane number of options, features, and unlockables. Despite being designed around a microscopic world, there sure is a lot to see, do, and shoot.

When I first started playing, I was really confused, lost, and overwhelmed but the initial presentation. Simply browsing through the options menu is staggering. It took a couple of runs, but once I “got it,” or boy did I “get it.” There is a lot of game here – a simple roguelite done right.

Playing as a turret positioned in the middle of the screen, it is your job to blast all the incoming enemies before they deplete your health. As a simple comparison, imagine playing Asteroids but being locked in the middle of the screen and you can constantly upgrade or unlock new weapons, abilities, and other ways to blast enemies.

The presentation is based around a DNA theme that bleeds directly into gameplay. Weapons are based around ACGT, the four types of bases in DNA. This originally caused some confusion but figured it out in time. For example, an A gun can only add A accessories but can eventually unlock an additional weapon slot to stack gun types. Meaning, ACGT weapons can eventually be merged in all combinations, resulting in dozens of ways to kill the incoming waves. On top of that, the game keeps track of everything unlocked so you can try and earn them all if so inclined.

After each wave, which only lasts a few seconds, the player can spend cash to buy new weapons or enhance existing ones. Most waves earn enough cash to unlock something new which keeps the player constantly engaged. These upgrades are desperately needed too, as each wave gets progressive harder. My only complaint with this robust enhancement system is that is stops gameplay dead in its tracks. It is very possible to spend more time in the menu reading through all the options than playing the game. Depending on performance, permanent upgrades are also available, making the player slightly stronger with each run.

If looking at screenshots, I think it might be easy to dismiss this rogue shooter due to the simple backgrounds and plain shapes. However, there are just as many options to tweak the visuals/audio as there is to enhance the gameplay. In fact, the EDM soundtrack can also pulse with the beat and intertwine directly with the action on screen. Point is, do not let the visuals seen in screenshots or gameplay trailers distract you.

Even though I’ve grown sick of rogue titles over the last few years, Genome Guardian puts its hooks in me. It is a simple game – you stand still and shoot things – but it does it in way that is addicting once you get over the overwhelming number of options and settings. It is a fun game and glad it made the transition from PC to Switch.

Also Play: all the Vampire Survivors DLC

Better Than: the 13 other rogue titles released this week

Wait For It: a sequel with co-op play

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

