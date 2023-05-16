GBA Single-Pak Link – Robopon 2 Cross & Ring Version

by SquallSnake on May 16, 2023
GBA Single Pak link Robopon 2 Ring Cross
Contents

Robopon 2 was available in 2 versions – Ring and Cross. Both versions featured the same Single-Pak Link multiplayer mode that supports 4 players in real time.

Mixing a slide puzzle with classic Pipe Dream, the goal is to guide a moving skull to your opponent to cause damage. It isn’t the best game, as there are no options, and the carnival music will get annoying quickly, but at least it is a unique for a multi-boot mode.

