GBA Single-Pak Link – NGT: Next Generation Tennis, aka Roland Garros 2002

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Shortly after I made my Droopy’s Tennis Open Single-Pak link video, I realized that there is one more GBA tennis game that offers a multi-boot mode. NGT: Next Generation Tennis was a European exclusive tennis sim that allows for multiplayer gaming by only needing one copy of the game.

You cannot pick a character or a court but the gameplay is still fun thanks to the fluid framerate and fast pace of play.