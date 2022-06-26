GBA Single-Pak Link – Bomberman Max 2: Red/Blue Advance

by SquallSnake on June 26, 2022
Bomberman Max 2 is the follow-up to Bomberman Tournament and the differences between those two games are jarring. Instead of the classic top-down Bomberman, Max 2 features awkward side-scrolling gameplay that just isn’t the same.

The Single-Pak link mode is also very limited as there aren’t any options, only one stage, and an odd character roster (featuring ToughGuy the Donkey Kong rip-off!). At least there is music and AI bot fill the shoes of missing human opponents.

This is Single-Pak link!

