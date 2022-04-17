GBA Single-Pak Link – Bomberman Tournament

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Bomberman Tournament has one of the best single-pak multi-boot modes on the system. It is so feature rich and packed with quality, this could easily pass as a multi-cart link mode. This is a full fledged Bomberman game for up to 4 players by only needing one cartridge. Revenge Mode. Fishing Mode. 8 playable zones each with their own gimmick. It is great!

This is Single-Pak link!