Garfield Kart 2 gets release date

He has traded his lasagna plate for a steering wheel. Garfield is back, burning rubber and stealing the spotlight in a brand-new trailer!

The world’s laziest cat is off the couch and on the track in Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift, developed by Eden Games. Hitting Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC on September 10, 2025!

Get ready for high-speed chaos, slick drifts, and perfectly timed dirty tricks. Toss lasagnas, dodge traps, and outsmart your friends — fair play not guaranteed.

Start your engines and get set for wild, wacky races where only the craftiest cat comes out on top!

Ready to race against a real heavyweight? Garfield, Odie, Nermal, and the whole crew are at the starting line, raring to go! Play as one of the eight cult characters from the Garfield universe, fill up your karts, customize your look, and race away at breakneck speeds.

Take a wild ride through an unhinged universe, where there’s a surprise waiting around every turn. Pirate, western, or detective: Garfield speeds through brightly colored worlds to prove that, even in his dreams, he’s the king! Use shortcuts or bonus items to change the course of races and create unforgettable moments with friends through local and online multiplayer modes.

Key Features:

Mysteries, treasures, and rodeos! Pit yourself against your friends on wacky circuits from three unique universes! Find your way through mysterious detective scenes, brave the pirate seas, or kick up dust along old cowboy trails.

Garfield and friends are back! Play as Garfield, Odie, Jon, and many more iconic characters from the franchise! Each driver has their own personality, making each race a unique and immersive experience.

Lasagna-esque races with friends! Play against up to eight players online worldwide, or enjoy multiplayer mode for up to four players with split-screen mode! Perfect for frenzied competitions between friends or on family game nights.

Create your perfect kart! Pimp your ride and create a kart that is perfectly aligned with your driving style! Choose your own bumpers, wheels, and spoilers, as well as style and color for a unique touch. Strut your stuff on the track and show them who really is the king of the circuit!

Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift will launch on September 10, 2025 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC.