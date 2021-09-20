FunKey S – tiny retro handheld gaming system Walkthrough

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The FunKey S is a kickstarter retro handheld device that can play games from many classic systems such as NES, SNES, GB, GBC, GBA, PS1, NGPC, Genesis, Wonderswan and more!

The drag-and-drop interface to load your own games couldn’t be easier and the emulation is solid (surprisingly good in fact). However, the biggest kicker of this retro console is its size. This thing is tiny! It so small. You don’t really know how small it is until you hold it in your own hands.

This is a simple video to demonstrate its size, functionality, and just wanted to talk about my overall thoughts on this tiny GBA SP inspired device (spoiler – this thing is pretty cool!). Video embedded below: