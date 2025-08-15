From Slots to Powerball: Why South African Gamers Are Turning to Lucky Numbers

While both slots and lotteries are randomised games, there is a growing trend of players across both games for choosing “lucky numbers” stemmed from superstition and numbers traditionally considered to be lucky across different regions in the world.

Slot numbers have incorporated the idea of lucky numbers since they first made their way into casinos. Lucky 7s is one of the most renowned slot games of all time and the theme is driven by the number 7 being considered to be a lucky number in Western culture. As well as Lucky 7s, slots like 777 Jackpot have become hugely popular due to the chance to win bumper jackpots.

Players are drawn to numbers that they feel are lucky, which is why these slot games continue to attract new players and keep existing players coming back for more. In South Africa, the number 7 and the number 3 are both considered to be lucky, with many slots featuring themes based around these numbers.

These patterns of choosing lucky numbers are evident in the selection of lottery numbers in games like Powerball. Choosing traditional lucky numbers or personal lucky numbers such as a birth date, meaningful date, house number or even the shirt number of favorite sports stars is common.

The Trend of Choosing Lucky Numbers in Powerball

Powerball is the fastest growing lottery in South Africa, although Lotto is still the most popular lottery at this current time. Huge jackpots including a record R232million paid out to a Powerball winner is behind the growing influx of Powerball players.

While many players opt to choose their own lucky numbers that are personal to them, some choose to opt for the randomized number generation picks. Other players analyze the most commonly drawn numbers, which at the time of writing included 15, 3, 49, 38 and 20 (based on all draws since June 2018). Number 15 has been drawn much more frequently than most other numbers, with 94 appearances, while the majority of numbers have only been drawn 60-70 times.

Interestingly, number 1 is the least frequently drawn number with just 5 draws, followed by 26, 14, 33 and 23. Historical draws play a big part in players’ number selections, with some opting to go for the most frequently drawn and others preferring to go for numbers that are overdue because they haven’t been drawn in the longest period of time.

How to Play Powerball

Powerball draws take place twice a week and it is open to players over 18 who provide ID to confirm they are the legal age for playing the lottery in South Africa.

The playing format is to pick 5 balls numbered between 1 and 50, plus a Powerball number between 1-20. This range of numbers plays perfectly into many of the lucky numbers that people choose based on dates of the month and the traditional lucky numbers across different cultures.

To win the jackpot, players need to match the 5 numbers and the Powerball number, with other prizes paid out for matching two, three, four, five or six numbers, with the prize being shared amongst the players who match the same number of balls.

Regulations in South Africa ensure that the lottery providers use approved RNG (Random Number Generator) technology and regular audits take place to ensure the lottery companies meet the strict regulatory requirements.

To bet on Powerball, the easiest way to do it is to place bets online, which you can do on a range of betting sites. If you want to place lucky numbers for lottery powerball, you can opt to place the same numbers in every draw without having to worry about forgetting to put your numbers on.

Online Powerball

You’ve probably heard all about players who forgot to put their numbers on and the one week they forget, their numbers came in! You can avoid that devastation by having a recurring online subscription with the same numbers or you can choose different numbers each week, whichever you feel will be the luckiest approach, or you can do a combination of the two if you want to increase your chances of winning.

Whether you like playing slots or lotteries, lucky numbers are at the foundation of all the fun. There’s something special about picking numbers that mean more to you than randomly selected numbers but it doesn’t always mean they are going to be more successful.

Unlike some casino table games that are based on strategy, lotteries are purely down to luck but that doesn’t stop you from picking numbers inspired by your chosen lucky numbers. You never know when it could be your lucky draw and as they say – if you don’t play, you’re never going to win!