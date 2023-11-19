From Below Pocket (indie GBC, 2023) – Enable The Link Cable

From Below Pocket is an indie developed puzzle game that has been ported from its NES origins complete with 2-player multiplayer support over a link cable. This is a Tetris clone with a twist; a Kraken’s tentacles push your pieces upward.
It is really cool than an indie dev included link cable support. Plus, there are 3 multiplayer modes!
