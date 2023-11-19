From Below Pocket (indie GBC, 2023) – Enable The Link Cable

Blog Featured Gameboy Color GB Classic
0 1 Views
From Below Pocket link banner

From Below Pocket is an indie developed puzzle game that has been ported from its NES origins complete with 2-player multiplayer support over a link cable. This is a Tetris clone with a twist; a Kraken’s tentacles push your pieces upward.

It is really cool than an indie dev included link cable support. Plus, there are 3 multiplayer modes!

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Nacon Revolution X Pro controller

Nacon Revolution X Camo Xbox Controller Review

Nov 18, 2023 25 Views
Color Effects

Colored Effects (Switch) Review

Nov 16, 2023 39 Views
tales

Tales of Mathasia (PC) Review

Nov 15, 2023 44 Views
Ball Lab II

Ball laB II (XSX) Review with stream

Nov 14, 2023 46 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Reviews

Nacon Revolution X Pro controller

Nacon Revolution X Camo Xbox Controller Review

Nov 18, 2023- No Comments on Nacon Revolution X Camo Xbox Controller Review

Priced below the $80 mark, Nacon’s Revolution X pro controller is targeting the serious Xbox player, attempting to steal…

Color Effects

Colored Effects (Switch) Review

39 Views
tales

Tales of Mathasia (PC) Review

44 Views
3264
Read More

Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.