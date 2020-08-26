Free Playstation games for September 2020

by squallsnake on August 26, 2020
Playstation 4
Sony announced the following games will be free for PS+ members during September 2020:

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PS4)

Parachute into a treacherous battleground with only your wits for protection, as you loot gear and outsmart your enemies in a fierce battle royale. Build the ultimate soldier from scratch and test your mettle against up to 99 other players across multiple unique maps. Only one life. Only one shot at victory per match. Wreak havoc on your own or take on the challenge in a squad of up to four players to increase your chances of survival — and glory.

Street Fighter V (PS4)

New competitors and iconic world warriors square off in Street Fighter V, Capcom’s blisteringly ferocious fighter and the latest entry in the legendary Street Fighter series! Sharpen your skills in a variety of single player modes, then prove you’ve got what it takes to best the globe’s finest fighters in online matches!

Both games will join PS Plus on Tuesday, September 1 and be available to download for PS Plus subscribers until October 5.

8
 

