Four player FPS co-op The Anarusis coming to GamePass Day 1 in January 2022

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on December 13, 2021
XBOX One
11
0
previous article
Mastho is Together (Xbox One) Review with Stream
next article
GBA Single-Pak link – Dr. Mario Classic NES Series
Anacrusis
Contents

The Stray Bombay team and their sci-fi four-player, cooperative first-person shooter, The Anacrusis, is set to release January 13, 2021 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S as an Early Access / Game Preview title. Not only will The Anacrusis launch simultaneously on Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, and Xbox, the game also comes to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC on day one. 

“We’ve built a core game that we’re really thrilled to share with the community. The Director 2.0 is able to push players of all skill levels to their limits, universal crossplay let’s people play with their friends on all platforms, and Game Pass lets us reach a much larger audience than we could otherwise,” said Chet Faliszek, Stray Bombay Co-Founder and lead developer on the Left 4 Dead series. “We’re really proud of the first three episodes of the game, which we’ll be releasing in January, but we want to integrate the community’s feedback as we finish the first season and beyond.” 

Team up with up to three friends or AI to explore The Isolode, a massive stranded luxury starship teeming with aliens. Survive waves of enemies using an arsenal of vintage sci-fi inspired weapons, quirky offensive gear, and discovered perks as the game’s advanced Director 2.0 throws challenges your way based on your play.

Features:

  • The Anacrusis is a four-player, cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a massive starship stranded at the edge of explored space. 
  • Team up with your friends in an infinitely-replayable fight against alien hordes to unlock perks, weapons, and new ways to play that you can share with your team!
  • The first season of The Anacrusis tells the story of four unlikely survivors – Nessa, Guion, Liu, and Lance – who are unwilling combatants in the battle to defend humanity from the alien menace. Unlock more of the unfolding mystery of the alien attack.
  • In The Anacrusis, the AI Director 2.0 controls every aspect of the game. It spawns every enemy, directs each boss, and places every weapon, gadget, and health kit. No matter your skill level, you’ll find the perfect level of challenge. More than that, the Director 2.0 creates the kinds of video game moments that you can’t wait to tell your friends about.
  • The Anacrusis will be coming to Steam, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, Epic Game Store, Windows 10, and Game Pass in Fall of 2021. It will support full cross-play between all platforms at launch, so players can play with their friends across all supported platforms.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsXBOX OneXbox Series X
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Mastho is Together (Xbox One) Review with Stream
4.0
7
 
Mini Madness (Xbox One) Review with stream
2.0
 
Castle of the Pixel Skulls (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.5
Platforms
 
Retired Mens Nude Beach Volleyball League
MyGamer Visual Cast – Retired Men’s Nude Beach Volleyball League (PC)
 
Cave Storys Secret Santa
Cave Story’s Secret Santa is currently free on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store
 
gta feart 1
Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – Definitive Edition (PC) Review
 
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
MyGamer Visual Cast – Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered (PC) – quick play
 
White Shadows
Cinematic puzzle platformer White Shadows now available
View All
Latest News
      
 
Anacrusis

Four player FPS co-op The Anarusis coming to GamePass Day 1 in January 2022

by SquallSnake on December 13, 2021
The Stray Bombay team and their sci-fi four-player, cooperative first-person shooter, The Anacrusis, is set to release January 13, 2021 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S as an Early Access / Game Preview title. Not only will The Anacrusis launch [...]
11
 
Dragonborne DX

Dragonborne DX getting a physical Gameboy Color release

by SquallSnake on December 10, 2021
Incube8 Games will be publishing Dragonborne DX, developed by Spacebot Interactive, on a physical cartridge for the Nintendo Game Boy Color. The original Dragonborne gave you the opportunity to travel through the region of Argon as Kris, in search of your [...]
13
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums