Fortified Zone (GB, 1991) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 26, 2023
6
0
previous article
Silent Hill 2 Remake (PS5) First Look
Enable The Link Cable Fortified Zone
Contents

Fortified Zone is essentially those top-down stages from classic Contra titles but with 2-player co-op over a link cable. It is impressive because each player can venture in their own direction with all their action happening off-screen. Honestly, I am not really sure how this is possible on the original Gameboy but it offers some excellent cooperative gameplay.

A Japan exclusive sequel was released a year later, Ikari no Yousai 2, and also offered 2-player co-op over a link cable.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Action, Blog, Featured, Gameboy Color
BlogFeaturedGameboy
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Blasphemous 2 (XSX) Review
8.5
16
 
KillSquad (PS4) Review with Stream
8.0
 
Sinden Light Guns – A Retro Treasure in a Modern World
9.5
Platforms
 
NACON 600 PRO HX
NACON announces dual wireless 600 PRO headsets
 
Shinorubi
First look at manic shooter Shinorubi
 
Shadow of the Ninja Reborn
Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn coming Spring 2024
 
maxresdefault 1
Vampire Hunters (PC – Early Access) Review
 
Fluffy Milo
Block pushing puzzler Fluffy Milo coming to console
View All
Latest News
      
 
NACON 600 PRO HX

NACON announces dual wireless 600 PRO headsets

by SquallSnake on August 17, 2023
NACON, a leader in premium gaming accessories and parent of the RIG audio brand, announces its first dual wireless RIG 600 PRO Series. The 600 PRO is designed to meet the diverse connection needs of gamers, boasting multiplatform dual wireless technology [...]
17
 
Ashina The Red Witch

Exploratory adventure game Ashina: The Red Witch coming soon to console

by SquallSnake on August 17, 2023
Indie publisher Ratalaika Games, and solo developer Stranga, announced the forthcoming release on 25th August 2023 of Ashina: The Red Witch. A stylised exploration based, engaging story led adventure game, full of puzzles to solve and interaction, with [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums