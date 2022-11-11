Formula Bit Racing DX (Xbox One) Review with stream

Full Review

An arcade-style top-down single player racer that looks and feels like a modern Super Sprint, Formula Bit Racing DX has the makings of a quality racing title. Simple controls, courses that can be completed in one minute, and a cartoony and non-intimidating visual style add up to something that has the groundwork for something fun.

Unfortunately, as solid as the foundation is, the result feels like something that was never play tested as the difficulty is absurdly high. If you watch the stream that is embedded in this article, you will see that I get blown away with no chance to make a comeback after the first turn. Even after experimenting with a few different vehicles and switching between the lower and higher difficulty settings (there isn’t any noticeable difference), I still couldn’t come close to getting second to last place. In fact, I was lapped by the AI before I could reach lap two of three.

There is a boost meter that fills over time but it barely does anything at all. This slightly increased speed actually works against the player since tracks are composed of many tight turns which makes boosting into walls the norm.

If the difficulty wasn’t insanely unbalanced, this would have been a decent little racer even though there is no multiplayer mode, weapons, or leaderboards. There are plenty of tracks, cars, and the overall concept is straightforward and approachable, but it cannot be fun when it is impossible to make any progress against the speedily brutal AI.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief

