Food puzzle game inbento getting Xbox port in July 2021

by SquallSnake on July 16, 2021
XBOX One
inbento
Arrange food in your bento box according to the recipes shown on screen while learning the story of being a cat parent and relaxing your mind at the same time. inbento – a unique puzzle game coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on July 30th this year for $4.99.

You can check out my review of the Switch version HERE.

Complete the 120+ fun puzzles available. Unlock additional movement options while progressing through the game. Relax instead of stressing out, thanks to the game’s gradually increasing difficulty. Once you are ready for a bigger challenge, enjoy bonus stages and follow the story of the cat family that will accompany you throughout your whole adventure.

inbento is a tranquil, wordless story about cats and parenthood told through adorable puzzles. Relax, tease your brain, and prepare tasty bento dishes. Arrange them in an elaborate lunchbox while sticking to the recipes shown on screen.

INBENTO MAIN FEATURES:

- Complete over 120 levels with unique pattern-matching gameplay.
- Experience a soothing, silent tale about cats and parenthood.
- Enjoy the charming design inspired by Japanese aesthetics and bento cuisine.
- Progress steadily thanks to a gradually increasing difficulty.
- Challenge yourself with advanced bonus stages.
- Listen to a chill, original soundtrack.
