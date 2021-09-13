Fishing Adventure (Xbox One) review with stream

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 13, 2021
XBOX One
3
0
Fishing Adventure 01 press material
Contents
Item Reviewed

Fishing Adventure (Xbox One) review with stream

Author
Positives

Can catch a fish with almost every cast
Lots to unlock if you don’t mind the grind
The main menu music is so good for no reason

Negatives

Invisible walls feel cheap but being able to feely explore is cool
The row boat play control is pretty terrible
Grindy (which some might like) and takes a while to unlock stuff

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
5.0
Bottom Line

A fishing game that isn’t quite simulation but not totally arcadey yet has a lot to unlock if you are into the grind.

5.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Originally released on Switch in early 2020, Fishing Adventure is now available on Xbox One. Since this is the exactly the same game, everything that I mentioned in my Switch article applies here.

To recap my original Switch coverage, there is no story in this first person fishing sim so the game jumps right into the deep end. Casting your line and netting a fish is a simple process: hold one button to cast, one button sets the hook, another one reels it in. When caught, each fish can be instantly converted into cash or experience points. Like any RPG, the fisherman can level up after enough XP has been collected.  When the player reaches level 5, for example, the level 5 rods, reels, lines, lures and more become available.  In order to purchase this new equipment, cash must be spent.  Therefore, the grind is real as the player needs both XP and cash to get the good stuff. It takes a while to unlock things so be warned. There are several fishing environments to venture although only one, Poland, is available from the start.

Fishing Adventure is caught somewhere between simulation and an arcade experience. Although placed smack dab in the middle, the biggest downfall is the lack of an underwater view. The entire experience is viewed from the eyes of the fisherman. This means the player randomly throws the line into the water and hope something bites. The good news is, most line tosses will lead to a bite which keeps the player entertained, even though it feels a bit cheap on occasion. Every time I threw my line in the water, I wanted a view point of my bait on the hook, being able to rotate the camera to see which fish were nearby.  

By no means is this the best fishing game but it is definitely a casually playable one.  Even if you don’t like fishing, the musical track that plays during the main menu is hauntingly good and has no business being this high quality or in a fishing game whatsoever.

Not As Good As: catching a bass at your local watering hole

Better Than: true simulation games that are super slow paced and boring

Wait For It: Super Mario Fishing

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

