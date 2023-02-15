Fight’N Rage coming to XSX and PS5 in 120fps glory

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

BlitWorks Games announced that the acclaimed beat’em up Fight’N Rage will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on the 1st of March in full 120 FPS glory!. Fight’N Rage is an old-school 2D beat’em up for 1-3 players with local co-op support, that has been developed by the one-man studio SebaGamesDev in partnership with composer Gonzalo Varela.

You can see our Xbox One coverage of Fight’n Rage HERE.

Inspired by the “golden age” beat’em ups and fighting games, and with an art style that mimics the aesthetic from the 90’s arcade gems, this game pays homage to classics like Streets of Rage, Cadillacs and Dinosaurs or Final Fight, among many others.

Play solo or in local co-op supporting up to 3 players. Combine skills and tactics to throw enemies, or fight one on one against other players or AI opponents. Explore levels and unlock new costumes, game modes, options, and playable enemies!

-Local co-op mode: Up to 3 players with optional friendly fire.

-New 120 FPS mode! Play with ultra-smooth frame rates in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S native versions!

-3 main characters with unique movesets and attributes.

-Alternative paths, cutscenes and endings that can change based on the selected characters and your own decisions!

-Lots of unlockables: Improve your brawling skills and you will get coins to unlock extra content like character’s costumes, extra difficulty settings, sound gallery, CPU allies, new game modes, playable enemies to use on these modes and much more! No paid DLC!

-Many game modes: Time Attack, Score Attack, Survival, Practice, Versus and much more!

-Explosive Combo System with only 3 buttons! Characters are capable of performing parries and several skillful juggle-based combos that can make your enemies blow up into pieces!

-Fully responsive controls and intuitive commands. The characters can cancel normal attacks into special attacks, release themselves from enemy grabs and perform several chained movements.