Feather (Xbox One) Review

Released last year on Nintendo Switch, Feather is nothing more than a simple bird flight simulator. Everything stated in my original Switch article applies here to this Xbox One version only with some subtle changes.

To quickly recap, the player controls a bird with responsive controls. In addition to adjusting speed with the trigger buttons, the player can flip 180 degrees and do a barrel roll just like an Arwing in Star Fox, and can tweet with the press of a button. Why does any of this matter? Well, it actually doesn’t. You see, there are no objectives in Feather. No bosses. No enemies. There is no leveling up or even a health bar. Instead, the player can freely fly around a large island area, enjoy the sights, and bump into things in which the game instantly rewinds time so the player doesn’t get stuck on the environment. This newly released Xbox One and PS4 version implement a mode where you can you fly around with friends, but just like the single player mode, there really isn’t any point. Sure, I guess someone might find it relaxing, especially with the sweeping soundtrack, but without anything to do, it all becomes a bit stale quickly.

There advantages of experiencing this title on Xbox One over the original Switch release. First, it looks better, taking advantage of the higher processing power of Microsoft’s hardware. Secondly, this is one of the easiest games to earn all 1000 Achievement points. Even though all the Achievement objectives are hidden, I managed to unlock all but one of them in about 10 minutes without using a guide. Achievement hunters need to take note of this title.

It is difficult to rate Feather because it really isn’t a game since there are no objectives or penalties. Nothing more than a glorified tech demo, the only staying power is listening to the calming soundtrack in the background while you make dinner once you unlocked all the Achievements.

Also available on Switch, PC, and PS4.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz