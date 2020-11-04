Family friendly Gigantosaurus: The Game trailer here

by SquallSnake on November 4, 2020
PC
6
0
“Gigantosaurus: The Game” allows players to explore and race across the vast, prehistoric world of Gigantosaurus in a one-of-a-kind dinosaur adventure. Play as your favorite dino buddies from the show – Rocky, Tiny, Mazu, and Bill – as they discover secrets, solve puzzles and save the day.

Gigantosaurus: The Game can be downloaded today for $39.99 on the Nintendo eShop, Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, and Steam. The game is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB.

