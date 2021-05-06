Everything you need to know about GBC Rumble Pak games

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The US saw a total of 16 officially released Gameboy Color games with the Rumble Pak built directly into the cartridge. Powered by a single triple A battery and outfitted with a larger shell, these carts are undoubtedly unique for a handheld that saw over one thousand games released.

In 2012, I wrote an article about Nintendo Gameboy Color Rumble Pak carts but this article has much more detail.

In the video below, each GBC Rumble Pak game will be featured, highlighting how the rumble option works specifically within that game’s gameplay. I will also showcase the Rumble Pak games that were never released outside of Japan. Be sure to watch until the end because I found some interesting rumble-based facts in doing this rumble research as well as talk about games that could have possibly benefitted from incorporating a force feedback option.

In alphabetical order, here is a list of all Gameboy Color/Gameboy Rumble Pak titles released in North America with the Japan exclusives below:

1) 10 Pin Bowling

2) 3-D Ultra Pinball: Thrillride

3) Hole In One Golf (backwards compatible with original GB)

4) Missile Command

5) Nascar Challenge

6) Perfect Dark

7) Pokemon Pinball (backwards compatible with original GB)

8) Polaris Snocross

9) Ready To Rumble Boxing

10) Star Wars Episode 1: Racer

11) Test Drive Off-Road 3 (backwards compatible with original GB)

12) Disney’s The Little Mermaid 2 – Pinball Frenzy

13) Tonka Raceway

14) Top Gear Pocket

15) Vigilante 8

16) Zebco Fishing

Japanese exclusive Gameboy Color Rumble Pak titles:

(J) Chee Chai Alien (Tiny Alien)

(J) Get Mushi Club: Minna no Konchuu Daizukan (Minna’s Insect Book)

(J) Kawa No Nushi Tsuri 4 (Legend of the River King 2)

(J) Nushi Tsuri Adventure Kite No Bouken (Kite’s Adventure)

(J) Super Black Bass Real Fight

(J) Super Real Fishing

(J) Top Gear Pocket 2

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.