Endling – Extinction is Forever gameplay trailer here

July 7, 2022
Endling – Extinction is Forever is a 3D survival/adventure game that frankly touches on tangible threats to humans and animals; climate change, ecological preservation and well, other humans. Keep searching while also fending for your kits through the side-scroller, beautifully designed and deeply empathetic. This game will launch on July 19th for Xbox, Playstation, and Switch and PC.

Endling – Extinction is Forever Features:
-Explore devastated environments based on real current issues.
-Hunt other animals to feed your cubs and avoid becoming the prey.
-Put your survival instinct to the test and get involved in emotionally taxing decisions.
-Find new shelters to be safe from natural and unnatural threats
-Care for your kits, feed them, and teach them new skills to make them less vulnerable.
-Survive.

