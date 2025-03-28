Mortisomem is an adventure, horror game with retro visuals

Mortisomem will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Microsoft Store on April 11, 2025 for $9.99.

Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Microsoft Store versions get -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period.

Mortisomem is an adventure, mystery, and horror game with retro visual aesthetics. The game takes place in the year 1917, in the vast forest of inland Brazil.

Donald Barnes is an immigrant and a successful American merchant in Brazil. However, one day he hears a traditional story from the region that greatly captures his attention; about a man who lived hundreds of years ago, brutally murdered by his wife’s family, and who, after his death, became a cruel demon that kills the inhabitants of that area out of hatred and resentment. This demon was called Mortisomem.

However, on his way back home, Donald Barnes begins to be stalked by a powerful and horrifying creature that perfectly matches the physical descriptions of Mortisomem. The American merchant is forced to venture further into rural areas to escape this creature and find another way home.

Explore the forests of inland Brazil, meet people, uncover the region’s history, and escape from Mortisomem alive.

Features: