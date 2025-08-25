Diamond Hands: To The Moon (XSX) Review

Diamond Hands To The Moon Xbox

Originally released on Switch just over a year ago, Diamond Hands: To The Moon is a tough as nails precision platformer that is only enjoyed by those that like punishment.

Essentially everything I said in my Switch review of Diamond Hands holds true here – link.

As a quick comparison, if you ever played Jump King, Diamond Hands is essentially the same type of game. Meaning, control is limited by design, where the slightest press/hold/tap of the jump button can cause you to tumble all the way back down the well. Every jump requires precision. Every jump requires careful planning. Every jump has the capability to causes tears of joy or tears of pain. There is no middle ground in this all-or-nothing platformer.

Visually, the art style is well done but can be confusing which platforms are jumpable. The developers knew this so any ledge that is highlighted indicates interactivity – a nice little detail.

New the to the Xbox version are obvious Achievements and a local 2-player co-op mode but unlocking any or reaching the top is extremely challenging. This is one of those games where you either love it or hate it. After 20 minutes, I finally made it to the second area, only to fall all the way back down to the beginning on the first leap in this new area. I know I will not be alone in this.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon or BuyMeACoffee.

RATING

OUR SCORE - 5

5

SCORE

Now available on Xbox with co-op, Diamond Hands is a brutally challenging platformer that demands exact perfection – you will either love it or hate it with no middle ground.

User Rating: Be the first one !

