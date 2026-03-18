Defending Camelot (XSX) Review

Defending Camelot is a tower defense title that takes obvious inspiration from Plants Vs Zombies. It doesn’t have the same level of charm as EA’s fan favorite but there is enough here for TD players to enjoy even if it is copy/paste.

Instead of using plants to stop waves of the undead from reaching the other side of the screen, the player recruits fantasy-based troops to stop monsters from walking across the screen. If you played PvZ, most towers/characters act basically the same only with a new coat of paint. For example, farmers generator gold which can be spent to place new troops. There is a character that can take a beating essentially acting as a shield. Archers can shoot across the screen at a decent pace while the wizards cost more but can freeze enemies for a while. New characters (towers) also get unlocked with each new stage so there is a nice sense of progression. Eventually an endless mode will be unlocked too.

Unfortunately, there are some blemishes that generated some frustration. For example, when a new placeable character gets unlocked, the game provides a brief tutorial on its use. However, it never explains the enemy types. The first time the pole vaulter enemy jumped over my tower and caused game over, I unfortunately took note the hard way. Plus, once an enemy starts a close quarter attack, they will plow through if your tower is destroyed, not giving the player a chance to place a replacement piece in desperation. Using the analog stick as a mouse cursor also doesn’t work well. Even after adjusting the speed several times in the options menu, it still never felt right. Above all, though, I hate the loading screens. They depict a creepy unicorn with a soul piercing hieroglyphic gigantic side-eye that is always unsettling. I would have preferred a straightforward black loading screen instead.

If you exhausted the Replanted edition of PvZ and still hunger for more TD gameplay, Defending Camelot has a lot of content and is more of the same. Just don’t expect a higher level of polish, charm, or unique depth.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

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